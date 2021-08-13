NIU faculty members call on administration to issue tougher safety standards

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - As the number of covid-19 cases in Illinois rises, so does the chorus of voices from Northern Illinois University faculty members calling for a safety plan that keeps students and staff safe.

55 faculty members and union leaders from NIU rally on campus to get the attention of the school’s administration. They want a formal safety plan that will protect staff and students in case the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse.

“The single most important issue right now is about giving faculty members the opportunity to change modality to remote should there be a severe outbreak of COVID in the community or on campus,” said Professor Keith Nyquist.

Rally organizers say the path toward safety for the husky community should include things like mask mandates, testing, and vaccination requirements as well as remote instruction, if needed.

“It’s not just, you know, a dozen people in the bargaining team and we wanted them to see, this is, you know, their offices are right up there. We wanted them to see that a lot of people really support this idea,” said Professor Reva Freeman.

The faculty and the administration agree on some guidelines like regular surveillance testing, which is mandatory and voluntary tests for people even if they don’t have covid-19 symptoms. Sociology professor Kerry Ferris says they continue to meet with university leaders to develop a plan, but with classes starting in a matter of days, the clock is ticking.

“We’re also interested in trying to get some of our most vulnerable faculty members the ability to teach remotely. In cases where they are medically vulnerable or unable to get vaccinated because we know that there are students in those situations as well,” said Ferris.

The university issued a statement saying:

“NIU’s priority is to protect the health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff throughout this pandemic. Our student vaccination requirement is just one example of our multi-layer mitigation strategy we’ve taken to support our community. As we move forward, ensuring continuity, equity, and accessibility to NIU’s resources is imperative to the success of all huskies, especially the students we serve.”

The university will work closely with the DeKalb County Health Department on any COVID guidelines and make any changes if necessary. NIU currently requires all employees, students and guests to wear masks indoors.

