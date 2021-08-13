Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According...
Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses.
GoFundMe for woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
Pearl City man charged with sexual exploitation of child
Belvidere Police arrest a Belvidere man registered as a sexually violent predator for being in...
Belvidere man registered as sexually violent predator arrested for being in public park
Rockford Man Charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Rockford man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits