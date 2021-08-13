Advertisement

IDPH announces 21,334 new cases of coronavirus within the last week

76% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 21,334 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 6, 2021.  Currently, 76% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,457,687 cases, including 23,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, August 6, 2021, laboratories have reported 421,009 specimens for a total of 27,609,781.  As of last night, 1,652 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.1%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.9%.

A total of 13,510,873 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,737 doses. Since reporting on Friday, August 6, 2021, 215,157 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change.  Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

