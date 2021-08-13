Advertisement

Hiawatha prepares for 2nd 8-man season

By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over in Kirkland, the Hiawatha football team is prepping for their second year of 8-man play. Although they are losing their starting quarterback Matt Korb to college ball, his brother Chris will step in to fill the void.

Last season, the Hawks went 3-3 and were happy with the record, but have been showing out in summer practices in order to take on new teams in the conference plus other familiar names like River Ridge and Polo.

“This past year has been decent because it was our first year for 8-man,” said junior running back Cole Brantley. “It was a decent record. We didn’t know what we were getting into, but we played it well, and we did the best that we could.”

“Our starters went both ways, really didn’t get to come out of the game much, so that was tough, but I think the kids really enjoyed it,” said head coach Matt Doolittle. “They like to play. They’re happy to even have the chance to play, so 8-man was a little bit different, but it’s still football.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
Loves Park murder victim identified
police
Woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Her family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses.
GoFundMe for woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Ambulance
Bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Rockford

Latest News

“Certainly this group we have behind me, they believe that they can do that, so that’s the...
Du-Pec football’s claim to conference and state
Dakota ready for fall after spring season was cut short due to COVID-19
Lena-Winslow sets eyes on state title run in 2021
Rockford Christian hits reset button, joins Big Northern Conference