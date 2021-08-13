Hiawatha prepares for 2nd 8-man season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over in Kirkland, the Hiawatha football team is prepping for their second year of 8-man play. Although they are losing their starting quarterback Matt Korb to college ball, his brother Chris will step in to fill the void.

Last season, the Hawks went 3-3 and were happy with the record, but have been showing out in summer practices in order to take on new teams in the conference plus other familiar names like River Ridge and Polo.

“This past year has been decent because it was our first year for 8-man,” said junior running back Cole Brantley. “It was a decent record. We didn’t know what we were getting into, but we played it well, and we did the best that we could.”

“Our starters went both ways, really didn’t get to come out of the game much, so that was tough, but I think the kids really enjoyed it,” said head coach Matt Doolittle. “They like to play. They’re happy to even have the chance to play, so 8-man was a little bit different, but it’s still football.”

