FEMA awards more than $3.3 million in funding for Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced $3,395,568.25 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the city of Freeport recover from and prepare for disasters like flooding.

The announcement comes after Congresswoman Bustos submitted a letter of support in favor of the project, appealed to the Acting FEMA Administrator directly to advocate for increased support for Illinois, passed legislation as a member of the Appropriations Committee to improve technical assistance to states applying for Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program funding and worked to bolster funding for this critical program.

“It’s vital our communities have the resources they need to prevent and respond to disasters like flooding, and I’m pleased to announce this funding to support the needs of Freeport and improve the lives of residents,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “This federal investment is welcome news and I’ll continue to work to ensure our communities have the tools to respond to extreme weather in our region.”

“We are excited for our residents that are eligible and signed up for a better quality of life by relocating,” said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller. “Thank you, FEMA, for choosing Freeport as a recipient of this $3.4 million grant and thank you, IEMA and Congresswomen Bustos, for helping us through every step of the way. The city always remained hopeful in this long process and it is with great joy that we will begin the next steps of negotiating, acquiring and demolishing homes all to improve the way of life for many of our residents that have been affected for many, many years.”

This grant will fund the acquisition of 127 properties in Freeport, comprised of 41 vacant lots and 86 parcels with structures. These properties have sustained significant damage from multiple flooding events. The properties will be acquired, and the structures will be demolished with all homeowners participating voluntarily. Future development or use of the land will be deed-restricted in accordance with 44 CFR Part 80 to maintain green, open space in perpetuity to allow for the natural function of the floodplain.

