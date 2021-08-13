Du-Pec football’s claim to conference and state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We realize the target we have on our back, but I think we can uphold those expectations for ourselves,” said Du-Pec senior quarterback Hunter Hoffman.

In the spring Du-Pec football dominated much of the NUIC winning four games handedly and losing just twice, both losses by a touchdown or less to powerhouses Aquin and Lena-Winslow.

“It’s a teachable moment because I can bring it up to these guys, and they can use that as their, ‘Hey coach is right. We’ve got to stay mentally focused because we know what can happen,’” said head coach Tyler Hoffman.

With Aquin’s move to 8-man, the Rivermen’s biggest hurdle remains knocking off Lena-Winslow.

“I think we have the guys that have the ability to play with them,” Coach said. “Whether or not we can beat them is to be determined.”

Du-Pec has talent to go with that determination. Hoffman is back after throwing 21 touchdowns and just one pick in the spring. Hoffman believes he can get even better.

“I got to get more accurate, and I got to maintain that threat of being more mobile than I was last year because it gives defense one more thing to prepare for,” he said.

The Rivermen lost both starting wide receivers, but halfback Trenton Taylor will return and says he’s bringing more to the table to replace those guys.

“Personally, I’ve been working on my footwork and just improving my game overall because we are more of a passing team, and getting involved in the passing game, I got to work on catching too,” Taylor said.

Du-Pec will head back to Lena in week seven this season. The 24-21 loss last spring lingers for some, but Coach Hoffman and crew believe they have what it takes to take over the conference.

“Certainly this group we have behind me, they believe that they can do that, so that’s the start,” he said. ”Now we just got to go out and prove it.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.