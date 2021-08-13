2020 Census data shows decrease in Illinois population

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Newly released census totals show more than 18,000 people said goodbye to Illinois over the past decade.

The 2020 census data is in and while Illinois significantly lost population, Mayor Tom McNamara says the city of Rockford is seeing a steady increase.

“We’ve really put an emphasis on making Rockford an attractive place to live and to visit and as you dive into the data, I think you see that it’s actually working even though over a 10-year period our numbers dipped just over two percent,” McNamara said.

Earlier in the year, Illinois legislators used American Community Survey data to analyze what the numbers would look like this year, but, McNamara says that may have been premature.

“That American Community Survey had our population at about 145,000, the census had our population at 148,000 so we increased,” McNamara said.

Region one planning council executive director Michael Dunn shares similar thoughts. He feels Rockford originally showed predictions of large population loss but the census revealed that wasn’t necessarily true.

“The numbers just came out yesterday and there’s a lot more to the numbers that will be coming out,” Dunn said. “We, I think have been hard on ourselves for several years now that nobody wants to live here and I just don’t think that’s true and I’m glad to see that the numbers bare it out.”

Still, McNamara feels Rockford is the perfect place to settle down.

“We’re becoming more diverse which is absolutely a positive thing in my opinion, that’s a real strength that we have, not a weakness,” McNamara said.

Illinois ranks in the top three states to experience significant population loss with Mississippi in second and West Virginia in first. In total, Illinois lost 18,124 residents.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.