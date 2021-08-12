What to expect from 815 Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After cancelling last year’s celebrations due to COVID-19, Rockford Day is back!

Honoring the beauty and energy of the 8-1-5, August 15 takes on a life of its own in the Forest City, with organizations far and wide joining in on the fun.

City of Rockford Neighborhood Specialist Barb Chidley spoke to 23 News about what to expect on the big day!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.