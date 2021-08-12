Advertisement

West State Street in Rockford to close Aug. 16

The closure is to prepare for reconstruction of the road in 2022.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, West State Street (US Bus 20) in Rockford will be closed between Day and Central Avenues for 60 days starting Monday, Aug. 16.

A detour will direct motorists to use Pierpont Avenue, Preston Street and Central Avenue. In 2022, work will reconstruct this section of West State Street from two to four lanes and install new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multi-use path. William Charles Construction Co. LLC of Rockford is the contractor of the $6.5 million project.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

“Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements,” according to IDOT.

