UIC College of Medicine announces plans for building to help out rural patients

Almost 2 million people live in rural Illinois and not enough have access to healthcare.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The University of Illinois College of Medicine announces plans for a groundbreaking building that’s the first of it’s kind.

Around two million people live in rural Illinois, sometimes several miles from medical facilities, making even routine checkups a struggle. That’s why UIC Rockford, which is celebrating its 50th year, plans to spend $100 million for a new rural health science building specifically designed to offer programs for rural patients such as medicine, dentistry, nursing and public health.

“We need to help improve the health and well being of our state,” said Dean Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green. “We felt by expanding the program, we could both help the city of Rockford, the county of Winnebago and the state as a whole.”

Erik Kerber is a second-year student at the university, and said the most important lesson future doctors learn is how to build trust with patients.

“Even in rural communities it’s difficult to find the professionals to go and see in the first place. And in an online component that makes it even harder,” said Kerber.

“The University of Illinois will will show and be a flagship to the rest of the country is how healthcare training needs to occur to address the needs of rural Americans,” said Dr. Stagnaro-Green.

The college expects to break ground on the building by 2023 and anticipates for it to be completed by 2025. It will be built on UIC’s campus off of Parkview Ave. in Rockford.

