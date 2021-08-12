Advertisement

Rockford man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford man was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and identified the victim, a girl under the age of 17.

During the course of the investigation, it was known she was sexually abused by the suspect. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Anthony Bahena. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography against Bahena. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Bahena was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

