RAMP partners with Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation to provide mental health services.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RAMP, a Rockford area advocate for individuals with all types of disabilities, is teaming up with the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation to provide a variety of educational programming, alternative therapies, Technical and Accessibility Assessments, and Disability Awareness Training in Winnebago County with funding from the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board. RAMP will assist by providing the following:

Educational Programs: TCMF provides the following educational programs. RAMP will partner with TCMF to promote these programs to RAMP consumers, families, community partners, and the community-at-large.

·End Silence & Stigma: 45-minute program designed for junior and high school audiences. This program gives students an opportunity to learn about symptoms and indicators of mental illness and ideas about how to help themselves, friends, or family members who may need support. What Parents need to know about Teen Mental Health: 45-minute program devoted to giving parents an opportunity to learn symptoms and indicators of mental illness, suicide warning signs, and symptoms, and are given ideas about how to help their children who may need support.

·Building Self-Awareness: 45-minute program designed for middle school girls to gain self-discovery. It is all about understanding different facets of yourself – how you think, what you feel, how you react to a situation, how you trust your creativity, intuition, and inner guidance. Girls learn how to become more aware of self and develop positive and encouraging ways to handle the stresses and difficulties of life.

·Finding Purpose in the Pain: This powerful testimonial shares the journey of a mother’s grief through losing her son to suicide while finding purpose in the pain. Journey through the five ways your deepest pain can become your greatest purpose.

Alternative Therapies: TCMF and RAMP will also partner to provide Alternative Therapy which are self-care options including Yoga, meditation, art therapy, trauma/grief therapy, etc.

Technical and Accessibility Assessments/Disability Awareness Training - Assessments and training for businesses who are concerned about their compliance with the ADA or who wish to improve accessibility of their business for their employees or customers. RAMP staff are available to conduct an onsite Accessibility Assessment and suggest modification in written form, if desired, based on the Illinois Accessibility Code and the Americans with Disabilities Act. RAMP also conducts Disability Awareness Trainings. Providing total access to the entire community is not only the law, it is also good business.

The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation (TCMF), a 501c3 nonprofit organization was established by the family of Tomas (Tommy) Corral III, a 19-year-old who lost his battle with depression to suicide. TCMF works in the community to increase education on the factors that lead to suicide, actively developing resources, and providing financial support to help those struggling with mental illness and suicidal thoughts. You can find out more information through their website.

The purpose of the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board (WCCMHB) is to plan, implement, and monitor a system of mental health and addiction services for Winnebago County residents suffering from serious mental illness and addictions. WCCMHB distributes sales tax proceeds to provide services to individuals whose illnesses prevent their functioning in age-appropriate social roles. The use of clinical, evidence-based practices allows individuals with serious mental illness and addictions to remain in the community while accessing their care needs. Their website is also available.

RAMP’s mission is to build an inclusive community that encourages individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential. RAMP takes a creative approach to find resources and opportunities available to team up with individuals with disabilities to access the community where we live, work and play. We have this knowledge because the majority of our staff and board of directors have disabilities. RAMP staff meets individuals with disabilities where they are at and together as a team we take them where they want to go. We advocate for the implementation of current laws, promotion of needed legislation and improvement of existing systems for people with disabilities while working to diminish negative attitudes that threaten to impede equal access. To learn more about RAMP, visit their website. RAMP is a United Way Member Agency.

