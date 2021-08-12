Advertisement

Pritzker signs bills for first responders to better access mental health services, strengthening Scott's Law

In addition to strengthening Scott’s Law, the state is making mental health services easier to access for paramedics, police and firefighters.
Gov. Pritzker signed three more bills Thursday in an effort to better protect the state’s first...
Gov. Pritzker signed three more bills Thursday in an effort to better protect the state’s first responders.
By CBS
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT
CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Pritzker signed three more bills Thursday in an effort to better protect the state’s first responders.

In addition to strengthening Scott’s Law, the state is making mental health services easier to access for paramedics, police and firefighters.

“Our first responders face intense physical and mental health challenges every sing day on the job. We want our first responders and their loved ones to know the signs to know what they need and most importantly, to how to get help,” Pritzker said.

Starting Jan. 1, courts have more options to hold Scott’s Law violators accountable. New language in Scott’s Law also clarifies a driver’s responsibility when their vehicle enters an emergency zone.

Emergency professionals experience higher rates of PTSD and depression than the general population.

