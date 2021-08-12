Advertisement

Pearl City man charged with sexual exploitation of child

On July 27, the sheriff’s office was contacted by an organization called World Wide Predator Hunters.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office announced a Pearl City man was charged with traveling to meet a child, unlawful grooming and sexual exploitation of a child.

On July 27, the sheriff’s office was contacted by an organization called World Wide Predator Hunters. This organization seeks out child predators online. The sheriff’s office was given information on a possible child predator living in Pearly City that the group had been communicating with on the Internet, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, a sheriff’s office deputy took over the communication with a man, Nicholas R. Kulas, taking on the role of a 14-year-old girl. On Aug. 11, a deputy arranged a meeting with Kulas, who thought the was meeting the 14-year-old girl.

Kulas then drove from his home in Pearl City to Read Park in Freeport for the meeting. Kulas was then taken into custody.

He was charged with traveling to meet a child, unlawful grooming and sexual exploitation of a child. Kulas is in custody at the Stephenson County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.

