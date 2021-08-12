One final hot, stormy day Thursday before calmer pattern arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last few days have been nothing short of hot, humid and at times quite active. As many Stateline communities continue to clean up after several rounds of storms, only one more chance for storms remain in the forecast before we can all breathe a sigh of relief as the weekend approaches.

Yes, we know we sound like a broken record but the threat for some gusty storms remain in the forecast for Thursday. While the threat for storms is much lower compared to the last several days, keep an eye on the skies and the radar Thursday afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) Risk for severe weather. This activity will come with a cold front that may spawn some storms off in front of it.

Speed will be the thing worth watching tomorrow. If the front will be slower moving, the warmer, more humid air mass will help try and provide storms. If it’s faster, the storms may have a tougher time trying to form. The time to watch will be late in the afternoon and early evening Thursday.

Thursday will also mark one final hot and humid day with temperatures in the lower 90s for highs. One good thing is that while it will still be humid, it won’t be as unbearable as Tuesday or Wednesday acted. Regardless, expect a few spots to have heat indices in the mid-to-upper 90s once again Thursday. After that, expect everyone to breathe a sign of relief as the high humidity levels look to exit.

Expect temperatures to return to the lower 80s Friday and stay that way through the weekend and into next week. We’ll have a much drier air mass in place through the early portions of next week before humidity gets a tad higher but it won’t be as high as this week at all.

