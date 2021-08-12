Advertisement

Lena-Winslow sets eyes on state title run in 2021

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2021 spring campaign in Lena left the Panthers vying for an opportunity to compete at the 1A level. Lena-Winslow didn’t lose a game to a 1A opponent all year, and in 2021, some in the program believe they have what it takes to win it all.

“The NUIC better be ready we’re coming this year,” Senior running back Marey Roby said.

Three of the last four seasons Lena-Winslow has won its division in the NUIC all under the guidance of head coach Rick Arand. He says the road to success starts in practice.

“We’re just trying to get better improving on everything fundamentally working on leadership skills as well,” Arand said

In his 25 year tenure, Arand has won four state titles and sports a 219 and 66 record as the head coach in Lena-Winslow. The sustained success places some pressure on the players, but they seem ready for the challenge.

“I’ve been a quarterback here for three years now and I’ve been, I’ve been around what we do and I’m used to it,” Senior quarterback Luke Benson said.

“I feel like we only have one expectation and that’s to win a state championship,” Roby said. “That’s kind of all we know here at Lena-Winslow so anything short we would all be disappointed.”

Arand says he is confident in his three-year starting quarterback and his senior tailback. He believes the Panthers are in for another season near or at the top of the NUIC, after that it’s anyone’s game.

“Our main objective is to compete for a conference championship,” Arand said. “I’ve always felt that with the level of competition in our conference if you can be at or near the top then you got a shot at making a great postseason run.”

To end the 2021 spring season Lena-Winslow stormed back from down 13 to beat DuPec and claim the NUIC north championship. The Panthers host the Rivermen in a rematch in week seven. Lena-Winslow will open the season in Lanark to take on EPC.

