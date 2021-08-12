Illinois rental owners file new lawsuit to end federal eviction ban

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Illinois property owners filed a federal lawsuit challenging the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) eviction ban.

“While the Biden Administration claims the eviction ban provides relief to struggling Americans, it does so by passing on hardships to other Americans—property owners,” according to the Liberty Justice Center.

The Illinois Rental Property Owners Association and two individual rental property owners are suing to end the Biden Administration’s moratorium with help from attorneys at the Liberty Justice Center, a national public-interest law firm.

The Liberty Justice Center is representing Syed Rahman, a rental property owner who immigrated to the U.S. in 2010 and invested his retirement savings into properties in DuPage and Will Counties. He is joined by Mark Weyermuller, a shareholder in companies providing housing for about 200 tenants in Chicago, and the Illinois Property Rental Owners Association (IPROA). IRPOA is a non-profit trade association representing thousands of property owners across Illinois.

“I immigrated to the United States in the hopes of achieving the American dream only to have my constitutional rights stripped away by this illegal ban,” Syed Rahman, a rental property owner and retiree said. “I invested my pension in properties to support myself and my family during retirement. I understand that times are hard, and I always try to work with people who are struggling. However, this blanket eviction ban from Washington goes too far.”

Rahman v. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was filed Aug. 12, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division. Case filings are available here.

The CDC has limited powers under the Public Health Services Act. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (based in Cincinnati, Ohio), and U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia have both already ruled that previous iterations of the eviction moratorium exceeded the CDC’s lawful powers, and a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated its agreement.

“Nevertheless, the Biden Administration pushed forward with this new order, which property owners are now challenging under this established body of precedent. One version or another of the moratorium has been in place since March 2020,” according to a statement from the Liberty Justice Center on Thursday.

