ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon 3 - 8PM. We’re in a marginal risk category for severe storms. Highs will reach the 90′s today with a heat index close to 100 degrees. BIG improvement for the weekend with low humidity and temperatures in the low to middle 80′s.

