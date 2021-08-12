Advertisement

Greg Lindmark Foundation encourages first responders to seek out support

The program was created after Greg Lindmark, from the Rockford Police Department, took his own life in 2015.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Locally, the Greg Lindmark Foundation aims to lessen the impact of stress and trauma on first responders by connecting them with support and resources.

The program was created after Greg Lindmark, from the Rockford Police Department, took his own life in 2015. President of the Foundation, Brad Lindmark, encourages first responders to seek out support.

“Congratulations to the governor, first responders, everybody involved in passing this bill into law, anything you can do to help them deal with their mental health is outstanding, just hope that they do use the services and are readily available to them,” Lindmark said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
Loves Park murder victim identified
police
Woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Ambulance
Bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Rockford
First degree murder charges
Marengo man charged with first degree murder

Latest News

Much less humid air is on the way very soon.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 8/12/2021
‘Dog days of summer’ event
‘Dog days of summer’ event
COLLEGE OF MED NEW BUILDING
UIC College of Medicine announces plans for building to help out rural patients
Fair deals with storm damages
Boone County Fair deals with storm damages