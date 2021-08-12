Greg Lindmark Foundation encourages first responders to seek out support

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Locally, the Greg Lindmark Foundation aims to lessen the impact of stress and trauma on first responders by connecting them with support and resources.

The program was created after Greg Lindmark, from the Rockford Police Department, took his own life in 2015. President of the Foundation, Brad Lindmark, encourages first responders to seek out support.

“Congratulations to the governor, first responders, everybody involved in passing this bill into law, anything you can do to help them deal with their mental health is outstanding, just hope that they do use the services and are readily available to them,” Lindmark said.

