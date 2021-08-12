GoFundMe for woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 55-year-old woman was killed when a storm went through Rockford, causing a tree to fall on her trailer.

The family of Lorene Joy Gerken started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses. To view the GoFundMe, visit here. As of 10:20 a.m., $1,685 had been raised of the $5,000 goal.

Organized by Jamie Leigh, the fundraiser says the money will go toward the cremation of Gerken.

“We will have a gathering with food to talk about our memories about Lori. She will be greatly missed,” Leigh said.

