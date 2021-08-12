Advertisement

Emmanuel Episcopal Church stamps out COVID-19

‘Vaccine hesitancy is keeping us from returning to life as it was,’ according to the church.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 VACCINE(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Emmanuel Episcopal Church in downtown Rockford is assisting the Illinois Health Department of Public Health by offering a COVID-19 clinic for all residents over the age of 12.

“Vaccine hesitancy is keeping us from returning to life as it was,” according to the church.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 412 N. Church St. For more information, visit the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Facebook page, by going online to www.facebook.com/emmanuelrockford.com.

“We believe the health of all of our citizens will lead us out of this pandemic,” Rev. Diane Tomlinson, rector of Emmanuel said. “The Church has always been at the forefront of caring for everyone, and this one way we can serve our friends, neighbors, and community.”

Emmanuel has a history of reaching out into the Coronado-Haskell neighborhood, partnering with other organizations.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
Loves Park murder victim identified
police
Woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Ambulance
Bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Rockford
First degree murder charges
Marengo man charged with first degree murder

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker signed three more bills Thursday in an effort to better protect the state’s first...
Pritzker signs bills for first responders to better access mental health services, strengthening Scott’s Law
Road construction barrel
Construction on N. Main in Rockford begins Aug. 16
The closure is to prepare for reconstruction of the road in 2022.
West State Street in Rockford to close Aug. 16
Belvidere Police arrest a Belvidere man registered as a sexually violent predator for being in...
Belvidere man registered as sexually violent predator arrested for being in public park