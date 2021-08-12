Emmanuel Episcopal Church stamps out COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Emmanuel Episcopal Church in downtown Rockford is assisting the Illinois Health Department of Public Health by offering a COVID-19 clinic for all residents over the age of 12.

“Vaccine hesitancy is keeping us from returning to life as it was,” according to the church.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 412 N. Church St. For more information, visit the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Facebook page, by going online to www.facebook.com/emmanuelrockford.com.

“We believe the health of all of our citizens will lead us out of this pandemic,” Rev. Diane Tomlinson, rector of Emmanuel said. “The Church has always been at the forefront of caring for everyone, and this one way we can serve our friends, neighbors, and community.”

Emmanuel has a history of reaching out into the Coronado-Haskell neighborhood, partnering with other organizations.

