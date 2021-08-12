‘Dog days of summer’ event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services will host a ‘Dog Days of Summer’ reduced-fee adoption event August 13-14.

Dogs will be $50 to adopt and will include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, and required vaccinations.

In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by Winnebago County Animal Services. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event.

Anyone who is interested in adopting must be at least 18 years old.

“This is a kind of ‘at capacity type’ adoption special so this means we need the community’s help. When you adopt an animal from Winnebago County Animal Services you help another animal in need get the care that they need and make that space for them,” said adoption program coordinator. Amber Pinnon.

