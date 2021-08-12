Dakota ready for fall after spring season was cut short due to COVID-19

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - In the spring football season, Dakota played just two games under head coach Joseph Free. A week one COVID cancellation from their opponent put them behind the eight ball and things went downhill from there.

The Indians then experienced their own covid complications, due to a positive case in the program the team called it quits.

“We’re just gonna go out there and just have as much fun as possible because our last season got cut short,” Senior wide receiver Tyler Kauffman said. “You never know when it’s gonna be your last game so we’re just gonna go out there and leave it on the field.”

In their two spring games, Dakota put up just seven points against East Dubuque and DuPec. It was the second losing season under Free, he hopes for more consistency in 2021, and is excited to be back on the field in the fall.

It’s nice having like a normal kind of offseason with the weightlifting getting some of the guys back out of that maybe we’re now in the spring back out,” Free said. “It’s hot out here in August not bundled up like it was in March, at any given point, it can be over, that fear is still there but for the most part feels normal and it’s awesome.”

