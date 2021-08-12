Construction on N. Main in Rockford begins Aug. 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Roadway patching will begin on North Main Street (Illinois 2) between West Riverside Boulevard and Bauer Parkway in Rockford on Monday, Aug. 16.

A lane closure in each direction will be utilized throughout the project, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Triggi Construction Inc. of West Chicago is the contractor of the $466,000 project, which is scheduled to be completed by late September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

“Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements,” according to IDOT.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

