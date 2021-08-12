Boone County Fair deals with storm damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Fair organizers hope a few days of cooler temperatures, lower humidity and no rain will turn their frown upside down. Storms that blew through the area the past two days got the event off to a rocky start.

“One pole went down, we had to get a new transformer,’ said Tom Ratcliffe, Boone County Fair spokesperson.

Ratcliffe says this year’s fair is nothing short of interesting after the first two days brought thunderstorms, 60 mile per hour wind gusts and a heat index exceeding 100 degrees.

“Mother nature gave us a little challenge this year but we have persevered,” Ratcliffe said. “We had some issues with the storms and stuff but we got a great crew, a great bunch of volunteers out here and people worked all night Tuesday night and we put it back together and here we are.”

Caricature artist Damion Dunn says he got his area secured right as the rain and winds picked up Tuesday afternoon.

“When the wind picke dup and then the rain started coming, so we basically, since we have this really light set up, we hat to stake everything down and then lower it to make sure that the wind doesn’t get too much leg room to carry everything away,” Dunn said.

But, some fair goers didn’t seem to mind the unpredictable weather and humid conditions.

“Actually a little humid but the wind is a saver,” said Brucie Chapman. “It was supposed to be clear today so we came for sure.”

Ratcliffe says fair turnout was a little slow the first two days but he’s seen double the amount of people Thursday. He expects that number to rise as we get into the weekend.

