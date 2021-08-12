Advertisement

Belvidere man registered as sexually violent predator arrested for being in public park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 57-year-old Belvidere man registered as a sexually violent predator was arrested for being in a public park.

Alan F. Wych, 57 of Belvidere, was arrested on a Boone County warrant for being a sexual predator in a public park and being a sexual predator loitering near a public park.

On July 27, the Belvidere Police Department was called to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Doty Park. Police received reports from concerned citizens regarding a suspicious person talking to small children in the area.

Police were able to identify the person as Wych, who is registered with the State of Illinois as a Sexually Violent Predator.

Belvidere police reviewed the case with the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges. A Boone County warrant was then issued for Wych’s arrest.

On July 30, Belvidere police found Wych and took him into custody on the outstanding Boone County warrant. Wych was lodged into the Boone County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 10 percent bond.

