Battle for the badge continues at meet-and-greet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’m convinced we’re going to have the absolute two best candidates for both the fire chief and the police chief,” said fire and police commissioner Sam Schmitz.

It may be the last chance for the public to address their chief concerns to the four candidates vying to become the next chief of Rockford police.

The finalists in this battle for the badge are internal candidates Carla Redd and Kurt Whisenand as well as a pair from outside the department Larry Lapp and Jonathan Lewin.

“This is really designed for the general public to give their feedback, to ask the candidates questions and then give the consulting firm feedback, which will be in turn shared with the commissioners,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz is the chairman of the three person fire and police commission, the group tasked to make the decision on finding Dan O’Shea’s replacement.

“Somebody that can balance community needs of the workforce that will be under this individual who’s selected as the police chief,” said Schmitz when asked what he’s looking for in the next chief.

A lot has changed both nationally and locally since the last time there was a police chief vacancy in Rockford, and each candidate had to be prepared to answer the tough questions on an evolving profession.

“What I’ve been asking the candidates this evening is if they understand the power of systemic racism over the last 400 years of American history and in the present,” said attendee Reverend Dr. Matthew Johnson.

Johnson preferred the more intimate setting of a meet and greet rather than the previous online forums.

“Folks here tonight are white allies like myself, black folks, black leaders in the community are here, Latinos in the community are here, and they’re asking those questions,” he said. “They’re getting one-on-one answers .”

