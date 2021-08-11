Advertisement

Woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford

It happened in the 2500 block of South Main Street.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 55-year-old woman died after a tree fell onto a mobile home in Rockford Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2500 block of S. Main Street. When the coroner’s office arrived to the scene, a tree had appeared to have fallen on the rear of the mobile home where she was. The woman’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Severe weather has pummeled the Stateline this week, causing damaging winds to property all over the area.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

