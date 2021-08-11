Wisconsin state leaders introduce cannabis legalization bill

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The legalization of cannabis in Wisconsin could become a reality if state leaders can pass a new bill, which they believe can be done if they can get enough support from state legislators.

Senator Melissa Agard (D, Madison), along with Senator Madison Bowen (D, Milwaukee) and State Representative Mark Spreitzer (D, Beloit) introduced a bill to make the responsible use of adult recreational cannabis legal. Leaders said they have the strong support of residents, but need more legislators to get on board.

“We are harming our friends and neighbors, our constituents by not moving forward on cannabis policies, we know that when we do move forward on cannabis policy, we’re able to address egregious racial disparities, we’re able to support our farmers and we’re able to support our mainstream businesses,” said Agard, a vocal supporter of its passage since 2013.

According to a Rock County survey in 2018 about legalizing cannabis, leaders found almost 70% of the state would support its approval for responsible adult use. The Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary in South Beloit gets a lot of traffic, much of it from Wisconsin. But the group of dairy state lawmakers said it’s time to keep that traffic in their state.

“The fact that whether somebody has been using cannabis for a long time, or might be interested in trying it for the first time, they have the ability to come in and get advice and find products that are best suited for them and make sure that they’re safe,” said Spreitzer.

Ashley Butler suffers from Crohn’s disease, Psoriasis, and Psoriatic Arthritis. She said smoking cannabis saves her hundreds of dollars in medical expenses from costly medications or surgery and urges state leaders to pass the bill.

“I think that they should pursue that I think that there are people who need various options,” said Butler. “It’s doing more for me and it’s given me a different option in a different outlook on my medical situation,” said Butler.

“you can oppose it all you want, people are using it and we just need to decide are we getting any value from putting people in jail for it or would we get more value from taxing it,” said Spreitzer.

“We are aware that this is not a red versus blue issue. In fact, there have been many states, led by Republicans as well as by democrats that have moved forward with the legalization of cannabis, and we know that it is past time that we do that in Wisconsin,” said Agard.

Agard said she and the rest of the bill’s supporters will do whatever it takes to get it approved.

“It’s not a matter of if this is going to pass, it’s a matter of when.”

Spreitzer believes the state can pass the bill within the next couple of years, but urges the Wisconsin legislature to spend more time on this issue.

