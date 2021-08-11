Advertisement

Winnebago man arrested for attempted armed robbery

He was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.
Winnebago Man Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery
Winnebago Man Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery(Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINENBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Winnebago man charged with attempted armed robbery on Tuesday night.

On Aug. 10, at approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Gas Depot Fuel Station in the 4900 block of West State St. after a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the area in a silver Honda Accord. A short time later, the vehicle was found in the area of West State Street and Weldon Road.

The man was identified as Alex M. Keller of Winnebago. He was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Loves Park murder
Sycamore couple got a first hand look at the damage mother nature can inflict in just a matter...
Sycamore couple watches tornado form and head straight for their home
On Tuesday, a first degree murder charge was issued against 33-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn for...
Wis. man charged for murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, abducted own daughter
First degree murder charges
Marengo man charged with first degree murder

Latest News

Cannabis Legislation Wisconsin
Wisconsin state leaders introduce cannabis legalization bill
Ambulance
Bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Rockford
ump
Belvidere North athlete heads to Field of Dreams to umpire futures game
lion
Rockford Christian hits reset button, rejoins Big Northern Conference