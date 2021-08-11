Winnebago man arrested for attempted armed robbery

WINENBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Winnebago man charged with attempted armed robbery on Tuesday night.

On Aug. 10, at approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Gas Depot Fuel Station in the 4900 block of West State St. after a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the area in a silver Honda Accord. A short time later, the vehicle was found in the area of West State Street and Weldon Road.

The man was identified as Alex M. Keller of Winnebago. He was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.