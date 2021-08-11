Winnebago Co. GOP opposes mask mandates in schools

WINNEABGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County GOP executive committee passed a resolution calling on Republican legislators to sponsor legislation permitting families to choose whether to have their students wear masks at schools for the coming year.

“Illinois State Board of Education has reportedly denied local school districts their right to determine how to implement the CDC’s Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools as adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including whether to require the wearing of masks within school buildings,” the resolution stated.

The resolution also asks for the support of local school districts, citing pushback from parents against state recommendations.

“The mask mandates passed by local school districts like Rockford District 205 are deeply concerning. It’s as if the school board members think they work for Governor Pritzker instead of parents. We think that needs to change,” Chairman Eli Nicolosi said.

