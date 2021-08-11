Advertisement

Winnebago Co. at 7.3% COVID-19 positivity rate

As of Wednesday, Aug. 11 in Winnebago County, 42.2 percent of people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19 strain. The symptoms can overlap making it hard to tell which variation you have, and can also look a lot like the common cold or allergies.(WBRC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department reported a 7.3 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday.

The county health department says there are 156.4 cases per 100,000 tests. The level of community transmission is high, with the predominant variant being Delta. The average age of COVID-19 cases is 33.8.

Due to the increasing case rate of COVID-19 in the county, the health department will begin providing COVID-19 reports on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays effective immediately.

Hospital numbers will be reported weekly on Fridays moving forward. Hospital numbers are subject to change day to day as patients are admitted and discharged, according to a statement from the Winnebago County Health Department.

