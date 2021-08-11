Advertisement

VOICES shelter opening in Stephenson County in Sept. 1

The shelter will be the first shelter in Stephenson County devoted solely to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Voices of Stephenson County
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - VOICES of Stephenson County, the domestic violence services organization located in Freeport, will be opening its VOICES Survivors Shelter to clients on Sept. 1.

Work officially began on the project in May, and the shelter will be ready to receive the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse by the launch.

“We are so excited to announce our official opening day for the shelter,” Beth Maskell, VOICES of Stephenson County executive director said. “Thanks to a combination of grant funds and generous local donors, we will be able to achieve our goal of opening this much-needed resource for these survivors of domestic and sexual violence.”

The VOICES Survivors Shelter will be the first shelter in Stephenson County devoted solely to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. It will be designed for individuals and families and can house up to 20 people at a time. Features will include a shared kitchen and dining area, two living spaces, five bedrooms, laundry facilities and outdoor living area.

“Financial donations of all sizes are welcome to sustain the shelter with various sponsorship options available,” according to VOCIES.

For more information, people may contact VOICES at (815) 235-9421 or visit their website, www.voicesofsc.org.

“VOICES of Stephenson County offers individuals and families survivor-centered services and support such as counseling, advocacy and education to treat and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse,” according to the organization.

