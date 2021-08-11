Veterans organize F-4 Phantom Fighter Jet memorial

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A conversation on Facebook about the Vietnam War’s F-4 Phantom Fighter Jets turns into a mission to save one of these pieces of history.

5,195 Phantoms were made for combat but only about a dozen remain. Most were used for target practice or discarded. Freeport veterans Terry Yount and Terry Cowan formed a local group with a simple mission: find an F-4, then restore and display it.

“It’s just a cool thing. It’s history and we seek to honor and inspire and educate,” said project Vice President Robert Bing Wells.

Project members want to create a park in Lena - that will feature the aircraft and honor local veterans. Lena Autobody offered to re-paint the aircraft at no charge, but the group now needs the community’s help to make the memorial a reality.

“Just getting into here and putting it together and getting on our pylons probably over, well over $100,000,” said Yount.

Yount says bringing something this big into a small town can create memories that span generations.

“I think there’s just a sense of pride that comes to mind but civic as well as, you know a lot of connections with people who served in the military.”

Yount knows this project will take time, but hopes construction on the park will begin around this time next year.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, so we, you know, we’re anxious to get it, you know, get it accomplished it will be accomplished.”

The US Government donated the jet to the group from New Mexico. It was sent over in two pieces for $50,000. The F-4 Phantom Jet set 16 world records for speed and altitude.

If you’d like to donate to the project you can send cash or check to:

The Northwest Illinois F-4 Jet Memorial Committee

P.O. Box 290

Lena, Illinois 61048

