Rockford Christian hits reset button, rejoins Big Northern Conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A short season, in the spring, in a new conference tosses a lot of elements at a football team. These are just a few of the challenges Rockford Christian faced in 2020.

A new voice in the locker room hopes to change that in 2021, former Rock Valley College Football coach Terry Gulley takes over as the Royal Lions head coach. He will guide the squad from the NUIC where the team went 1-4 back to the Big Northern Conference. Gulley says he will bring a potent passing attack with him, but realizes he’s got some young guys to manage as well.

“If they stick with it and listen to what the coaches have to teach them they will be okay,” Gulley said. “We have a lot of freshmen, so you may be a freshman but now you are a varsity football player, you have let that freshman title go and leave it alone because now you are a varsity football player.”

Gulley says just five players return from the 2020 campaign. Senior quarterback Caden Norquist and senior wide-out Isaiah Johnson both move on leaving some holes on the offensive side. Gulley says a freshman and a sophomore will compete to start under center to start the season, and one player is ready for the challenge.

“I love Mr. Gulley as a coach I played basketball while he coached it and I love his coaching style,” Sophomore quarterback Drew Steffen said. “I’m just trying to set all the expectations I can in my head, I have goals, a certain number of passing yards, and like scrambling yards and I want to complete before the end of the year.”

Of the five returning players is senior swiss army knife Hunter Lapp, he says he plans to play on both sides of the ball as a running back and linebacker.

“Everyone is all energized like usual you know our team is always energized for the season but we have a great group of guys here,” Lapp said. “We have some huge depth and I think we will have a huge role in this division and can pull this off.”

