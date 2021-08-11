Advertisement

Reduced-fee canine adoption in Winnebago Co. Aug. 13-14

Dogs are $50 to adopt.
Reduced-Fee “Dog Days of Summer” Canine Adoption Event.
Reduced-Fee "Dog Days of Summer" Canine Adoption Event.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) has invited all interested adopters to visit their facility on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, August 14 when offer reduced-fee dog adoptions.

“We have plenty of amazing dogs ready and waiting to go home”, says Adoption & Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon. “This adoption event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about adopting to visit our shelter and find a match!”

In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event. Adoption applications can be submitted online by visiting www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or by visiting WCAS, located at 4517 N. Main St.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.

Additional requirements are as follows:

· Adopters must be at least 18-years-old or older

· Must show a state-issued photo ID

· All cats and dogs in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license

· Little or no animal complaints on record

To learn more about Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website at www.wcasrock.org or call 815-319-4100.

