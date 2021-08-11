Potential Rockford fire chiefs in the hot seat in meet and greet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members, city officials and Rockford Police and Fire Commissioners joined the last four finalists for the Rockford Fire Chief face-to-face Tuesday night to get to know the candidates more.

“Why are you interested in the fire chief position?” asked Ingrid Hargrove who is on Rockford’s Fire and Police Commission.

Hargrove is one of the three people who will make the ultimate decision on who will lead the Rockford Fire Department in the future. She, like many others at Tuesday’s meet and greet, want to know why each of the final four think they’re best candidate for the job.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere else. My heart was here,” said candidate Kyle Hill. “I never thought that I would have the opportunity to be the fire chief of this department because I thought Chief Bergsten was going to be here for the rest of my career.”

“To be the next fire chief of the Rockford Fire Department, to bring new ideas to the department and to continue the great services that we do as an organization within the community of Rockford,” said candidate Trent Brass.

All four of the finalists currently work for the fire department, and have a good understanding of the needs and diversity of the community.

“What do you believe you’ll be doing or trying to initiate, that’s not currently happening, to bring in more people to represent our community?” asked Rudy Valdez, another member of the Fire and Police Commission.

Candidates said being proactive is key.

“You know, maybe we call it a task force,” said candidate Michele Pankow. “I like the task force because that seems intentional and you actually are doing something intentional versus something that is maybe more reactive.”

“Locally, we’re doing great programs with our partnerships with Alignment Rockford and Rockford Public School District, and we’re looking to showcase the careers in fire and EMS at an early age,” said Candidate Matthew Knott.

Qualities community members tell me they’re looking for in the next fire chief are someone who’s a strong leader, a positive person, a good communicator and someone who is innovative. Rockford Fire and Police Commission Chairman Sam Schmitz says there is no set date for when a decision will be made, but he’s hoping to name the next chief by the end of August.

