More than 1,000 residents still without power in greater Rockford area, said ComEd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I was assuming it would come right back on! We don’t get power outages around here,” said Carlee Bottenfield.

Carlee Bottenfield is one of more than 1,100 customers in the stateline still without power, after severe storms pummel Northern Illinois. Add in a heat index well above 100 degrees and many said it’s down right miserable.

“I don’t handle the heat well. I have a dog and cat,” said Bottenfield. “We just have to lay low and try not to move.”

Bottenfield’s biggest concern is protecting every one and every thing inside her home.

“We haven’t opened the fridge or the freezer, praying all the food I bought over the weekend will be good to go. And running the car to charge our cell phones,” Bottenfield said. “I’ve been trying to contact ComEd to get updates. I haven’t gotten any updates.”

ComEd said it hopes to restore power to 80% of residents by Wednesday night, and all residents by Friday night. It’s focusing a lot of their attention on high priority situations first.

“All of a sudden I heard a zzz thing go off,” said Rocky Napier. “I went through the house and came out the front door and was like that was my tree!”

ComEd’s Emergency Operations Center will field most of the customer calls. In the meantime, External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp urged residents to prioritize safety.

“Look at maybe going to a friend or relative’s house that has air conditioning or even checking into a hotel,” said Gaulrapp.

Customers can call 1-800-334-7661 to report outages. Gaulrapp said to expect to sit on hold for a while because of the high call volume. If you don’t want to wait, you can text the word *out* to 26633 to report outages and to receive text updates on when power will be restored.

