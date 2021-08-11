Keeping young athletes cool during the summer heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -With temperatures reaching scorching new highs throughout the region, it’s important to remind young athletes the dangers of heat-related exhaustion.

Whether your child is playing outside at home or practicing on the athletic field, its important to keep them hydrated.

Health officials say, heat-related stroke and exhaustion can become life-threatening within minutes. Symptoms include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea.

Rockford Christian’s athletic trainer, Chantell Kyler offers tips for athletes to beat the heat, “just making sure they are actually drinking water through the day, they are getting good meals, and you are watching and their coach isn’t giving them breaks every so often, maybe say, hey it’s over 100 degrees outside, they need to be drinking water and need to taking care of themselves.”

