IDPH: 2,950 new cases of COVID, 10 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 cases are up for the third straight day across Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 2,950 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to more than 13 million. Ten more people have died from the virus, pushing that total to 23,542.

The state reported more than 13 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, as the seven-day rolling average of shots given nears 25,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.