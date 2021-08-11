Advertisement

IDPH: 2,950 new cases of COVID, 10 deaths

Ten more people have died from the virus, pushing that total to 23,542.
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 cases are up for the third straight day across Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 2,950 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to more than 13 million. Ten more people have died from the virus, pushing that total to 23,542.

The state reported more than 13 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, as the seven-day rolling average of shots given nears 25,000.

