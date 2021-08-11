FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More Heat, Humidity, and Strong Storms Likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A quick round of strong storms this morning then the heat and humidity will rise in a big way. Heat Advisories from noon to 7PM. It could feel as hot as 105 degrees this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will come back in play late this afternoon and evening 5 - 10PM. All forms of severe weather is possible if these storms materialize.

