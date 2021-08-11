Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: More heat and humidity Wednesday, severe potential returns late

Heat indices likely to surge into triple digits once again
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What had been a quiet severe weather season thus far has taken a dramatic turn of late. Widespread severe thunderstorms barreled through the Stateline late Tuesday into Tuesday evening, covering every square inch of the Stateline in its path. When all was said and done, tree damage was reported to have occurred over a solid swath of the area.

The storms had no problem forming in the day’s remarkable heat and humidity that saw heat indices swell to as high as 126° in Rochelle at one point in the day. The bad news is that a repeat performance may very well be in store Wednesday, both from the standpoint of the dangerous heat as well as the potential for more strong to severe storms later in the day.

Heat Advisories have again been hoisted for the entire Stateline between Noon and 7:00 Wednesday. Heat indices may not be quite as insane as they were Tuesday, though the should clear 100° over most, if not all of the area.

For a second straight day, the entire Stateline will be under a Heat Advisory.
For a second straight day, the entire Stateline will be under a Heat Advisory.
Heat indices are likely to top 100° once again in most spots Wednesday.
Heat indices are likely to top 100° once again in most spots Wednesday.

Then there’s the issue of storms. It’s our thought that there could actually be two rounds of storms that move through the Stateline Wednesday. The first round, coming in the morning hours and most likely found south of Rockford, shouldn’t pose much of a severe risk. However, they will have the capability of producing some rather healthy rainfall.

It'll be a rather cloudy start to the day Wednesday with clusters of showers and storms...
It'll be a rather cloudy start to the day Wednesday with clusters of showers and storms possible, especially south of Rockford.

Clouds will be dominant for much of the morning. That’s why we think heat indices will be a bit more under control, as temperatures may remain a bit more in check. However, sunshine is still expected in the afternoon, which will rapidly destabilize the environment. We’ll expect a new line of storms to go up to our northwest during that time.

Sunshine will be out in the afternoon allowing our temperatures to soar and our atmosphere to...
Sunshine will be out in the afternoon allowing our temperatures to soar and our atmosphere to become more unstable. That'll ignite storms to our northwest.

The cold front will be rather slow in pushing southward, so our chances for storms may not arrive until closer to the dinner hour. These storms are likely to be considerably slower in their motion compared to Tuesday’s, so it’s possible we may have more than one round of storms affect the same spot, thus increasing the chance for some localized flooding.

Clusters of showers and storms will enter the Stateline late in the afternoon or early in the...
Clusters of showers and storms will enter the Stateline late in the afternoon or early in the evening.
Several storms are still likely to be ongoing mid-evening.
Several storms are still likely to be ongoing mid-evening.
Most, if not all storm activity will be out of here by the midnight hour.
Most, if not all storm activity will be out of here by the midnight hour.

Compared to Tuesday, the coverage of these storms are to be considerably more scattered, meaning not all of us will see storms. That said, they will have the potential of packing quite a punch, simply given the remarkable amount of energy that will be contained in the atmosphere to fuel the storms.

We’re again being monitored for the potential for severe thunderstorms late Wednesday into Wednesday evening, and all severe weather modes are in play. Gusty winds and hail will represent the main threats, though the potential certainly exists for a brief tornado touchdown or two.

The entire area's under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly late...
The entire area's under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly late in the day or into the evening.
All severe weather modes are in play again Wednesday.
All severe weather modes are in play again Wednesday.

Another hot and steamy day is on tap Thursday, and, not surprisingly, yet another round of strong storms may be in the cards. Much cooler, less humid weather arrives Friday, along with a lengthy stretch of rain-free days.

