Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting...
Loves Park murder victim identified
Sycamore couple got a first hand look at the damage mother nature can inflict in just a matter...
Sycamore couple watches tornado form and head straight for their home
On Tuesday, a first degree murder charge was issued against 33-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn for...
Wis. man charged for murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, abducted own daughter
First degree murder charges
Marengo man charged with first degree murder

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
Ticket holders can register in Vax Verify to check their immunization record for documentation...
Check your COVID-19 vaccination record on new immunization portal
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
Lt. Gov. Hochul: 'I am prepared'
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices