Experts say more kids are coming down with COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 cases are up around the region and more kids are coming down with the virus, area health officials say their focus remains on increasing vaccination efforts.

Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl said not only in her area but across the Stateline, positivity rates are on the rise. Mehl said the fight against the virus right now is not about flattening the curve, but more so educating the public to consider the vaccine.

Mehl said more teens and kids who are unvaccinated are coming down with COVID-19, some with severe symptoms.

“As we watch this uptick in cases we may very well have to work to flatten another curve but at this point I would say our antenna are up were vigilantly monitoring the rather alarming increases in cases and positivity rates and we’re pushing out vaccine as quickly as we can to individuals who are ready to receive it,” Mehl said.

