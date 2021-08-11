Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bicyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on Rockford’s east side.

Rockford Police reported of a car accident involving a bicyclist was shutting off traffic around 18th Street and Broadway in Rockford. According to police, a man was riding his bike when he collided with a car. He remains in critical condition at last report.

AVOID THE AREA: Car vs. bicycle crash at Broadway and 18th Street earlier this morning. Adult male bicyclist is listed in critical condition. Please avoid the area as traffic reconstruction continues. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 11, 2021

Police ask to avoid the area as traffic reconstruction continues.

