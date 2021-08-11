Advertisement

Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in Rockford

Police ask to avoid the area as traffic reconstruction continues.
A bicyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on Rockford’s south side.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bicyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on Rockford’s east side.

Rockford Police reported of a car accident involving a bicyclist was shutting off traffic around 18th Street and Broadway in Rockford. According to police, a man was riding his bike when he collided with a car. He remains in critical condition at last report.

Police ask to avoid the area as traffic reconstruction continues.

