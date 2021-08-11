Belvidere North athlete heads to Field of Dreams to umpire futures game

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in history major leaguers will step foot on the Field of Dreams to compete against one another, just a day before they take the field one Belvidere north athlete will be there too.

“One day my dad asked me hey do you want to umpire,” local umpire and athlete Logan Lott said.

Lott picked up a bat at a young age, he’s been playing baseball for as long as he can remember. The BNHS athlete decided it would be a good idea to officiate the game he loves as well.

“I thought the coaches were going to be better but out here,” Lott said. “The coaches and say ‘hey they’re everybody’s kids and they’re just junior umpires’ so I like that.”

Lott umpires games at the Belvidere youth baseball fields. In just a few days he will go from umpiring next to corn to umpiring on a field that has a cornfield as a fence.

“My dad got a call from Major League umpire Larry Young and he had an opportunity for me that I couldn’t pass up,” Lott said.

Prior to the field of dreams game, a futures game will take place on the diamond, where 14-year-olds will be the stars, and Lott will be their ump.

“My excitement level is like holy cow,” Lott said. “It’s not as much like the field and who’s there it’s more of people from out of state will be watching this game.”

Lott says he visited the iconic Iowa ball field once before, but to be a part of games played on the diamond makes it even more special.

“To see it when I was younger and now it’s gonna be like I have an actual part in this very famous field,” Lott said.

