Woman murdered overnight, Loves Park PD search for suspect

LOVES PARK Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is dead after a shooting incident late Monday night in Loves Park.

Around 11 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Venus for reports of a shooting victim. Officers said that the victim is a woman between the ages of 25 and 30, but her name has not been released at this time. The woman later died from her injuries.

Officials report the suspect is not yet in custody. Police said they do not believe this was a random attack. Scanner traffic indicates the suspect could be driving a white SUV with unknown Tennessee license plates.

If you have any information, contact Loves Park Police.

