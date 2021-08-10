Advertisement

Winnebago football returns to practice on a mission

A tornado warning across much of the Stateline kept the Indians in the gym, but many on the team are excited to get on the field this week.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A middle-of-the-pack season hindered by injury for the Indians may lead many to feel concerned in Winnebago, but inside the football program there is a high level of excitement for the fall season.

The Indians went 1-4 in the shortened spring season. Of their four losses, two of them were decided by a field goal or less. The 28-25 home Byron loss, and the home 16-14 nonconference loss to Stockton to close the year stick out to members of the team.

“We just have to minimize mistakes obviously play with more effort,” Senior running back Michael Cunningham said. “The turnovers, the penalities and if you can score when you’re close to the goal line thats how you do it.”

“We just gotta bring more intensity this year,” Senior lineman Jakob Di Piazza said. “It was really heartbreaking last year what our record was and how close we were to changing that around.”

Four key seniors, Cole Schrank, Micah Gearhart, Larson Garrigan, and Ethan Ackerman graduated leaving a hole on offense. Head coach mark helm believes success this fall runs through his veterans that learned so much from that group.

“It comes from your leaders not only the coaches but the seniors on the team,” Helm said. The quicker they become a unit typically the more success you have.”

