Where to meet Rockford Police and Fire Chief finalists this week
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the City of Rockford gets closer to welcoming a new fire and police chief, the community will soon have the chance to meet the finalists this week.
Fire Chief Candidate Meet and Greet
Tuesday, August 10
5 to 7 p.m. – General public
Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall
Police Chief Candidate Meet and Greet
Wednesday, August 11
5 to 7 p.m. – General public
Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall
Masks will be required.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.