Where to meet Rockford Police and Fire Chief finalists this week

(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the City of Rockford gets closer to welcoming a new fire and police chief, the community will soon have the chance to meet the finalists this week.

Fire Chief Candidate Meet and Greet

Tuesday, August 10

5 to 7 p.m. – General public

Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall

Police Chief Candidate Meet and Greet

Wednesday, August 11

5 to 7 p.m. – General public

Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall

Masks will be required.

