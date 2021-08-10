Sycamore couple watches tornado form and head straight for them

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mary Wetzel and her boyfriend Tyler Carter watched the storm from their Sycamore home, when they saw the funnel cloud forming. Wetzel said it was one of those situations when she thought there was no way the tornado would hit her house out of all of the houses.

“And then we heard a humming, said Wetzel. “It was the scariest sound ever because it was the tornado.”

It didn’t take long for the couple to realize the tornado was heading their way.

“There’s a farm down that way we literally saw a whole thing,” said Wetzel.

“Yeah, we saw the debris coming up in the air,” said Carter.

Mary and Tyler saw a silo from a nearby farm leave the ground. The lights in their home flickered. They grabbed their dogs, and headed to the basement.

“We call kind of stood there for a second. We were like okay, this is happening,” said Carter. “This is real.”

Wetzel said she spends a lot of time working on her yard. Seeing the damage was devastating.

“Our jaws were just dropped when we walked outside, because we work on everything out here all day. We have like chores yard work,” said Wetzel. “When we saw everything destroyed, it was really bad.”

A power line had fallen down and most of the trees in the pair’s yard and the neighbors yard were split in half. ComEd, the fire department and police were on the scene clearing the road and working to get the power back.

